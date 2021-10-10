Seven Eight Capital LP Has $820,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.28. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

