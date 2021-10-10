Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $743,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

