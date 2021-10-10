Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $650,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $95.17 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

