Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.