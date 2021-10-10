Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 900 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

