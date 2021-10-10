SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $319,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $5,745,127. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

