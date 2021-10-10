SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 72,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 93,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.