SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

AQUA stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

