Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 270 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.09 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

