Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,001,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 512,041 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

