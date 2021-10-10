Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

