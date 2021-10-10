Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $186,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 310,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MARA opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.