Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $275,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTO shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

ALTO opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.