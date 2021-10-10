Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth $416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of FSR opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

