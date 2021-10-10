Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.08 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

