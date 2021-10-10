Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.71 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

