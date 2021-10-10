Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1,713.69 and last traded at C$1,717.34. Approximately 126,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 166,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,756.81.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,298.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,861.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,685.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

