Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

