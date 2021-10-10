Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$478.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

