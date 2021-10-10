Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce sales of $175.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $138.84. 176,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $21,540,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

