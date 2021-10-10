Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

