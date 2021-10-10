Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

NYSE SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.53 and its 200 day moving average is $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

