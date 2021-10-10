Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

