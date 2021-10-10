Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 460 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

