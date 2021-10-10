Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $580,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

