Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.