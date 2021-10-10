Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,465 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $4,049,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FTI Consulting by 28.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

