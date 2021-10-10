Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $670.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.06 and its 200 day moving average is $567.60. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $679.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

