Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

