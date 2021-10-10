Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.