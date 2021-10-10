Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.98. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

