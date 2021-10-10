Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 279,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,581,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

