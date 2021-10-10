SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $26.33 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

