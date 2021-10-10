SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of SLM worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $60,231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in SLM by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.53 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.