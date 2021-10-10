SmartCash Reaches One Day Volume of $239,741.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $239,741.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,362.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.52 or 0.06425819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.69 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00099524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.32 or 0.00504525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00338628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00330830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

