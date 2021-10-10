Smoothy 24 Hour Volume Hits $809,837.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $892,099.31 and approximately $809,837.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

