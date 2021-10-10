Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $584,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882.

SNAP stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

