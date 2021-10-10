SnowSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,305.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $97,305.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $19.20 or 0.00034918 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

