Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises 3.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after buying an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

