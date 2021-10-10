Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 1.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $289.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.31. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.