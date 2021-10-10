Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom comprises approximately 2.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hill-Rom worth $23,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRC stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

