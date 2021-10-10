Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

