SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.05

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.