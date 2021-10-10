SPINDLE Reaches Market Cap of $558,690.50 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $558,690.50 and approximately $704.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.16 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00341360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00247654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00566163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

