Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Square by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Square by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 93,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58,344 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.97.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.