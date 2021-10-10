Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

