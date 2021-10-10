Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

