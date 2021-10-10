Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

STWD opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

