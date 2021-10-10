State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 28,932 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $164.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

