State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

