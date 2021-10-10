State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,278 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

